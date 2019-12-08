UrduPoint.com
Book Titled "Nandipur Ki Radha" Launched At RAC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The launching ceremony of the book "Nandipur ki Radha" by short story writer Shaheen Kazmi was held at Rawalpindi Council of the Arts (RAC) here on Sunday.

The ceremony was chaired by prominent intellectual Prof Fateh Muhammad.

The speakers included Hafeez Khan (TI), Salman Basit, Dr Fakhira Noreen, and Saba Kazmi gave a detailed opinion about the book.

The book "Nandipur ki Radha" by Shaheen Kazmi is her second book which based on short story.

Addressing on the occasion, Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik termed the book a good addition in urdu literature.

The ceremony was attended by intellectuals, poets and others.

