Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi host a book launch ceremony for renowned broadcaster, tv actress, and author Neelofar Abbasi's second creation "Nayab Hain Hum".

The program was held at Haseena Moin Hall, Presided over by Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, and Social Protection Muhammad Ahmed Shah.

Professor Dr Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui and Mahmood Sham were special guests at the event.

The ceremony witnessed expressions of admiration from figures like Professor Sahar Ansari, Raju Jamil, Amjad Shah, Shaista Mufti, Sohail Shams, Maqsood Yousufi, A.H. Khanzada, and Jameel Usman, among others. Ambreen Haseeb was the moderator of the event, while Iqbal Latif warmly welcomed all the guests.