Book Titled Pakistan-China All-weather Strategic Partner Launched

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A book titled "Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Partner" was launched in Karachi on Friday. The chief guest of the ceremony was Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, and the consul general of China to Karachi, Yang Yundong, was also present.

The author of the book, Dr. Rashid Jamal, said that the book is a comprehensive study of the relationship between Pakistan and China, covering the historical, political, economic, and strategic dimensions of the partnership.

In his address at the ceremony, Governor Tessori said that China is a time-tested friend of Pakistan and has always supported the country. He said that Pakistan has benefited immensely from China's support, and that the two countries are working together on a number of important projects, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Tessori also said that Pakistan is facing a number of challenges at present, but that the nation must remain united in order to overcome them. He added that Pakistan must learn from China's success and strive to build a strong economy.

Consul General Yang Yundong said that Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and that the two countries have a long history of close cooperation. He said that Pakistan and China celebrated the 10th anniversary of the signing ceremony of the CPEC earlier this year, and that the project is progressing well.

At the end of the ceremony, Governor Tessori gave away shields to the author of the book and other distinguished guests.

