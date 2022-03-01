Book titled "Shavkat Mirziyoyev: New Uzbekistan Strategy" launched

A book titled "Shavkat Mirziyoyev: New Uzbekistan Strategy" unveiled here at a ceremony jointly organized by Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Embassy of Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan in collaboration with Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS).

The launching ceremony was attended by participants from both the countries and was moderated by Dr. Fauzia Hadi Ali, Director, Regional Integration Center (RIC), University of the Punjab, Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :A book titled "Shavkat Mirziyoyev: New Uzbekistan Strategy" unveiled here at a ceremony jointly organized by Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Embassy of Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan in collaboration with Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS).

The launching ceremony was attended by participants from both the countries and was moderated by Dr. Fauzia Hadi Ali, Director, Regional Integration Center (RIC), University of the Punjab, Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Furqat A. Sidiqov, said that this Book launch was symbolic and very timely as President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev is visiting Pakistan.

He has made massive democratic and social reforms which are similar to what Pakistan is doing right now, said a news release.

The author of the book highlighted various initiatives taken by Uzbekistan which was an open and friendly foreign policy, solved all problems with Central Asia and open up all the borders, increased tourism in the book. In this book, next stage of reforms in Uzbekistan is also mentioned. The second part of the book is about regional connectivity which is very significant.

Vice-President of the academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Prof. Bakhrom Abdukhalimov explained the different chapters of the book.

He said that Uzbekistan is planning to develop its economy using innovation and technology. First thing mentioned in this book is climate which is very important for Central Asia as climate is rapidly changing and Uzbekistan must give priority to this issue including water shortage.

The book also highlighted the significance of participation of Uzbekistan in International relations. Uzbekistan is an open country and trying to play an important role in Central Asia.

Pro Vice Chancellor, University of the Punjab, Prof. Dr. Saleem Mazhar said that this book is the compilation of articles about the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The book includes the speeches/addresses by the President at different forums.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Syed Mubashir Tauqir said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoying cordial relationship based on common heritage and religion. "We look forward to further strengthen our relations through joint collaboration in various sectors including art, film and documentaries," he added.