Book Titled 'Sindh Irrigation Engineering- History, Theory, And Practice' Launched
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A book titled 'Sindh Irrigation Engineering – History, Theory, and Practice' authored by Engineer H.M. Dahar, was launched.
The book launching ceremony was attended by prominent political and social leaders, as well as high-ranking bureaucrats, underscoring the book’s significance in the field of irrigation and engineering.
H.M. Dahar, wrote the book between 1982 and 1986, drawing upon his extensive experience overseeing major irrigation projects in Sindh and West Pakistan.
The book offers an in-depth historical analysis of Sindh’s irrigation system, detailing the construction of the Sukkur, Kotri, and Guddu barrages and the complex network of canals that sustain the region’s agriculture, a communique said.
Several distinguished speakers addressed the audience at the event. Nazir Dahar, son of the late H.M. Dahar, spoke about his father’s remarkable contributions to the irrigation sector, notably his work on the Guddu Barrage project which earned him the prestigious Presidential Award – Quaid-e-Azam Award.
In addition, other notable attendees who shared their perspectives included Irrigation Department Secretary Zarif Iqbal Khero, Dr. Abdul Rahim Soomro, Professor Ejaz Qureshi, Researcher Abrar Qazi, Water Resource Management expert Muhammad Ahsan Laghari.
Dr. Shireen Narejo, Chairperson of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, also stressed the need for innovation and research in the irrigation sector.
