Book ' Why Muslims lagged behind and others progressed' to be launched on Feb 26

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A book wherein the history of Muslims - their rise from the desert to the dominance of the world - is chronicled, will be unveiled on February 26.

Written by Chairman Mustaqbil Pakistan Party (MPP), Engineer Nadeem Mumtaz Qureshi, the book highlights the reasons why Muslims could not compete with other nations in due course of time.

Talking to APP on Wednesday Qureshi informed that "Why Muslims Lagged Behind and Others Progressed" is a translation into English from an original Arabic book that was published in 1930 - almost a century ago.

The book is being launched by an England based publisher in London, Qureshi, who is civil Engineer by profession said.

The original book, he informed, was written in Arabic by the gifted Lebanese born author Prince Shakib Arsalan, a prolific and skillful writer who, because of the moving quality of his words, earned the title among Arabic literary circles, of "Ameer ul Bayan" or "Prince of Eloquence".

He was requested by the Imam of Java at the time to explain the reasons for the backwardness of Muslims around the world, the English translator said and added that at this time most of the Muslim world was under the crushing yoke of colonial rule.

and they had lost confidence in themselves and their rulers Qureshi stated that he was the first Pakistani who had translated an Arabic book into English adding that the book is replete with verses from the Holy Quran and the Hadith all of which the translator has rendered in English. But the original Arabic of the verses and Hadith has been retained in the footnotes for the benefit of Muslim readers around the world.

Arsalan, in his book, took on the challenge to examine in detail what were the factors that had led to the decline and backwardness of the Muslims. They were barefooted Bedouins who had risen from the sands of Arabia to overcome the mighty Persian and Roman empires and rule most of the known world for some 500 years. How is it then that they lost this power and glory and fell into ignominy and defeat? This is the question that Arsalan answers with skill and eloquence, he explained.

Examples are provided of other nations who in modern times have risen to global power and dominance the role of colonialism is examined. And a path to progress for Muslims is outlined so that they can regain the glory and power that they once held, he concluded.