SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police have registered a case against a shopkeeper over illegal gas decanting.

A spokesman said that during a campaign against illegal gas decanting, a Phalora police team conducted a raid at Zafarwal Road and caught shopkeeper Saheeb-ur-Rehman red-handed decanting gas illegally. Police have registered a case.