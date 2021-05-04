Booked For Selling Petrol Illegally
Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) ::The district police have conducted a raid and registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling petrol illegally.
According to sources, Neikapura police registered a case against Usman for illegal selling of petrol at their shop at Mohallah Imam Sahib.
