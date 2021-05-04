UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Booked For Selling Petrol Illegally

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Booked for selling petrol illegally

The district police have conducted a raid and registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling petrol illegally

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) ::The district police have conducted a raid and registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling petrol illegally.

According to sources, Neikapura police registered a case against Usman for illegal selling of petrol at their shop at Mohallah Imam Sahib.

app/ir

Related Topics

Petrol Police

Recent Stories

PSL franchises approaches PCB to shift remaining m ..

29 seconds ago

Cricketers undergoes training at National High Per ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police launch ‘St ..

27 minutes ago

Light rain with thunderstorm likely at isolated pl ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, wine,liquor recover ..

3 minutes ago

3 booked for selling sugar at higher price in sial ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.