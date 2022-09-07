UrduPoint.com

Bookie Held For Betting On Cricket Matches

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Police held a bookie red-handed while making betting on cricket matches in the precincts of New Town Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, on the special instructions of CPO Rawalpindi, district police were carrying out a successful drive against social crimes specifically gambling.

In this regard, police officials had been assigned the task to keep check against gambling on National Cricket Cup matches in the city, he added.

SHO New Town Police Station along with his team acting on a tip-off raided and arrested a gambler red-handed and also seized two mobile phones, he said and informed the gambler was identified as Huzafia.

New Town police registered a case against the gambler under Prevention of Gambling Act and shifted the detainee gambler to police station for further investigation.

