Open Menu

Bookie Held While Betting On Pak-South Africa Cricket Match

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Bookie held while betting on Pak-South Africa cricket match

Police have arrested a bookie who was gambling on a Pak-South Africa cricket match along with his accomplice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested a bookie who was gambling on a Pak-South Africa cricket match along with his accomplice.

Police have also recovered bet money Rs 20,500, 04 mobile phones, 06 telephone sets, computers, laptops, LCDs, and account registers from their possession.

According to a police spokesman those who were arrested identified as Ikram and Nasir.

The accused revealed that they used to gamble on other cricket World Cup matches as well.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the Waris Khan police and said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against such elements without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Africa Cricket World Police Mobile Nasir Money From

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fi ..

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fire

6 minutes ago
 Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with te ..

Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with tear gas, rubber bullets

9 minutes ago
 RPO hold 'Khuli Katchery' to address people's grie ..

RPO hold 'Khuli Katchery' to address people's grievances

9 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

9 minutes ago
 Cricket: Australia v New Zealand World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Australia v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

13 minutes ago
 SCCI urges govt. to take steps for providing soft ..

SCCI urges govt. to take steps for providing soft loans to businessmen in KP

12 minutes ago
Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in World C ..

Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in World Cup epic

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan's cuisine to play role in tourism promoti ..

Pakistan's cuisine to play role in tourism promotion: Wasi

13 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

13 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

13 minutes ago
 UN warns of 'potential for thousands more to die' ..

UN warns of 'potential for thousands more to die' in Gaza

17 minutes ago
 University of Sindh and campuses to conduct 2nd ph ..

University of Sindh and campuses to conduct 2nd phase of pre entry test on Sunda ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan