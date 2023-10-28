Bookie held while betting on Pak-South Africa cricket match

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested a bookie who was gambling on a Pak-South Africa cricket match along with his accomplice.

Police have also recovered bet money Rs 20,500, 04 mobile phones, 06 telephone sets, computers, laptops, LCDs, and account registers from their possession.

According to a police spokesman those who were arrested identified as Ikram and Nasir.

The accused revealed that they used to gamble on other cricket World Cup matches as well.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the Waris Khan police and said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against such elements without any discrimination.