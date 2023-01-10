Booking office of illegal housing colony sealed in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) has sealed the booking office of an illegal housing colony during a crackdown launched across the city here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of Director General MDA Qaisar Saleem, the enforcement directorate team launched an operation at Multan Public school road and sealed the booking office of Dream Land Housing Scheme.

The MDA officials said that owners of the colony have been sent notices time and again for the completion of legal formalities.

The owners of the housing schemes were involved in sale and purchase of plots without getting proper permission from the Multan Development Authority.

In a statement issued here, the DG MDA Qaisar Saleem said that crackdown was continued against illegal housing colonies without any discrimination. He said that the citizens were being informed about illegal housing colonies through different awareness campaigns.

He said that the department was striving hard to prevent fraud and losses to citizens by these illegal housing colonies.