BookMe registers 1800 hotels for online booking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Bookme Tickets Private Limited (Bookme), a leading Pakistani travel platform has partnered with over 1800 hotels all over the country including the northern hilly areas to encourage safe, convenient, and affordable bookings.

There were numerous offers and deals available at the BookMe website to make the customers' experience hassle-free and budget-friendly, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bookme , Faizan Aslam said "This launch will be highly beneficial for the domestic tourism industry especially because it gives smaller hotels an online presence to reach the masses.

The seamless booking interface helps tourists and hotel owners to effectively manage the recent rise in domestic tourism due to international travel restrictions, with instant booking confirmations and live hotel occupation information.

The people deserve safe and friction-free online interactions and Bookme has developed a customer-centered platform that fits their needs.

The BookMe application and website show pictures of the rooms and lists down the different facilities available at the hotels, that makes it easy for the customer to choose the right place to live. Whether it's an economical experience or a luxurious one, BookMe raises awareness and gives the customers numerous options to choose from. This is a great way to check and compare prices, facilities, and specifications of different hotels while planning trips.