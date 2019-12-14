Books by Pakistani women launched at High Commission

(@imziishan)

Poetry book "Dreamer Awakes" by Bao Zafar and its Urdu translation "Beydari" by Asma Nabeel was launched at Pakistan High Commission London on Friday evening

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Poetry book "Dreamer Awakes" by Bao Zafar and its urdu translation "Beydari" by Asma Nabeel was launched at Pakistan High Commission London on Friday evening.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria was the chief guest who launched the books in the presence of British Pakistani community, art and literature lovers and people belonging to different walks of life.

The event was addressed among others by Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Authors Bao Zafar and Asma Nabeel.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria welcome the guests at the high commission and said in the last ten (10) months of his tenure as High Commissioner he had organized quite a series of events in various domains including a larger number of events related to promotion of Pakistan's art, culture, literature and poetry.

"I earnestly believe that art, culture and literature transform a society most effectively and most peacefully," he remarked.

He said he was delighted that two renowned people of the contemporary art and literature Bao Zafar and Asma Nabeel were also attending the event.

Nafees Zakaria congratulated Bao Zafar, a versatile personality, on writing the book "Dreamer Awakes".

He also felicitated Asma Nabeel on translating it into Urdu with title "Beydari". "She is another creative genius," he added.

He said it was a matter of pride to see Pakistani women excelling in their respective professions. He added that the writer and the translator of this marvelous production happened to be both women -a testimony of Pakistani women's contribution in every walk of life.

The high commissioner said what was portrayed in international media was not the correct picture of Pakistani women.

Highlighting the importance of Pakistan, he said Pakistan had a rich cultural heritage and literary legacy.

Pakistan, he said was the custodian of great ancient civilizations hosting Indus valley and Gandhara civilization and 7,000 BC remains discovered recently at Mehrgarh,Balochistan.

Pakistan, he said was also proud home of great poets and writers. "Our land is land of Baba Farid, Shah Hussain, Bulhe Shah, Shah Latif, Rehman Baba, Mast Tawakali , Allama Iqbal, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi, and many more who are famous all over the world for their universal message of hope, love for humanity and peaceful coexistence," Zakaria said.

He further said , therefore it was natural that promotion of art, culture and literature was very close to his heart.

The high commissioner said United Kingdom (UK) had 1.5 million Pakistani diaspora. "We are very proud of our people at home and abroad, full of talent and dynamism", he remarked.

He on the occasion shared the good news that as many as fifteen (15) British-Pakistani Member Parliaments (MPs) won the UK election held on December 12, 2019.

"Out of 15 MPs ,06 are women, which is a stellar example of the will, resolve and capabilities of Pakistani women", he said.

He further informed the audience that among eight (08) British Pakistani members of House of Lords four (04) were women.

"I congratulate all our British-Pakistani members of Parliament on this achievement and our community on their active political participation in this country and they have contribution to every segment of British society ", he remarked.

Nafees Zakaria hoped that election of such large number of parliamentarians of Pakistani origin would further strengthen people to people contact between the two countries which was another element of the the phenomenon of fusion and cultures.

He hoped that the Book Beydari would help promote Urdu language and would be a positive addition to the existing treasure Urdu literature.

The high commissioner said he had the opportunity of gleaning through the book which was one of the simplest and most beautiful poetry books that he had ever read with an equally good translation.

He said, "I was particularly struck by two poems,very relevant to a contemporary issue. The poems are entitled:On the Fence and Hope, both the poems have direct relevance to the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He added that more than 08 million defenseless and voiceless Kashmiris were under the Indian forces siege for over four and half months.

The atrocities, he said perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces with impunity, plight of Kashmiris and apathy, by and large, noted on the part on international community have a reflection in the poem "On the Fence".

He said but then there were those who have stood up for the voiceless Kashmiris to challenge the oppressor and this the poem Hope is relevant.

Speaking on the occasion, both the authors of the Books thanks High Commissioner for providing a platform for launching their book at the High Commission.

Bao Zafar on the occasion shared with the audience as to how the book came about.

She said her mother, who is no more was the inspiration behind the book. She said she always wanted to get translated her poems from English to Urdu and Asma Nabeel accomplished this task.

Asma Nabeel on the occasion narrated that how the book Beydari came about.

She said that Bao's poems touched her heart and she decided to translate the entire book.

Asma is also Karachi based playwright and producer. Khaani, Khuda Mera Bhi, and Beydari were some of the popular drams written by her.

They on the occasion highlighted the main features of the poetry in the books.

On the occasion poems from "Dreamer Awakes" and "Beydari" were also recited by some of the participants which were applauded by the audience.