Books can play quintessential role in students' lives: Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif Monday said that books could play a quintessential role in every student's life by introducing them to a world of imagination and improving their skills as well as boosting memorandum intelligence.

He expressed these views while inaugurating 'Book Festival' in the PUTA Hall at University of Peshawar (UoP) that was organized by Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT).

He also congratulated the organizers for holding such fruitful activity for improving the skills of students. He said most of revolutions that have change the social and economic conditions were initiated with the power of book.

The event was also addressed by Vice Chancellor UoP, Dr Mohammad Idress and Nazim IJT Asfandyar Rabbni.