Books Exhibition Held At Bahawalpur Arts Council

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Books Exhibition held at Bahawalpur Arts Council

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Bahawalpur Arts Council had organized a books and pictorial exhibition in connection with celebrations of Pakistan Independence Day.

The books and pictorial exhibition was held at the hall of Bahawalpur Arts Council to celebrate Pakistan Independence Day here on Wednesday, August 14.

A large number of citizens visited the Bahawalpur Arts Council to watch the exhibition.

Books, photographs, pictures and portraits were displayed at the exhibition to narrate history of struggle for getting a separate country for Muslims of sub-continent. Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Mian Ateeque was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Bahawalpur Arts Council had been playing remarkable role in promotion of positive cultural values. He said that several programs had been organized to celebrate Pakistan Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm.

