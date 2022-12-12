Books festival starts

(@FahadShabbir)

The second 6-day Law book festival started by the District Bar Association here on Monday The book festival was inaugurated by District and Sessions Judge Larkana, Syed Sharafuddin Shah.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The second 6-day Law book festival started by the District Bar Association here on Monday The book festival was inaugurated by District and Sessions Judge Larkana, Syed Sharafuddin Shah. First Additional District and Sessions Judge Larkana Amiruddin, Third Additiona District and Sessions Judge Larkana, Niaz Hussain Soomro, DBA Larkanaa President and Senior Advocate Safdar Ali Ghori, Senior advocate and former President High Court Bar Association Larkana Asif Ali Soomro, General Secretary Amanullah Lahar, Joint Secretary Abdul Sattar Halio, library Secretary Imtiaz Ali Jatoi, Advocate Qadeer Domki and others present on the occasion. Books on Constitution of Pakistan, Criminal Law, Civil Law displayed in the book fair. Books on philosophy, psychology, literature, history and other topics are on sale at 35 to 50 percent discount.

The District and Sessions Judge and other guests visited the book festival along with other senior lawyers and bought some books by appreciating the President of the Bar Association and other officials in the book fair, while the Bar office bearers gave him some books as gifts.

Students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Law College, Government Boys Degree College Larkana, Girls Degree College visited book fesitval in a large number and purchased books of their choice in the book fair.

On this occasion DBA Larkana President Advocate Safdar Ali Ghori said that the trend of reading books decreased due to modern technology including iPhone and Android mobile.

He said that the lawyers and students increase their knowledge by reading books.

He said that a large number of lawyers , students and people from different schools of thought participated in the event is a proof that our youth are interested in books which will continue in the future as well.