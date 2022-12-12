UrduPoint.com

Books Festival Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Books festival starts

The second 6-day Law book festival started by the District Bar Association here on Monday The book festival was inaugurated by District and Sessions Judge Larkana, Syed Sharafuddin Shah.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The second 6-day Law book festival started by the District Bar Association here on Monday The book festival was inaugurated by District and Sessions Judge Larkana, Syed Sharafuddin Shah. First Additional District and Sessions Judge Larkana Amiruddin, Third Additiona District and Sessions Judge Larkana, Niaz Hussain Soomro, DBA Larkanaa President and Senior Advocate Safdar Ali Ghori, Senior advocate and former President High Court Bar Association Larkana Asif Ali Soomro, General Secretary Amanullah Lahar, Joint Secretary Abdul Sattar Halio, library Secretary Imtiaz Ali Jatoi, Advocate Qadeer Domki and others present on the occasion. Books on Constitution of Pakistan, Criminal Law, Civil Law displayed in the book fair. Books on philosophy, psychology, literature, history and other topics are on sale at 35 to 50 percent discount.

The District and Sessions Judge and other guests visited the book festival along with other senior lawyers and bought some books by appreciating the President of the Bar Association and other officials in the book fair, while the Bar office bearers gave him some books as gifts.

Students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Law College, Government Boys Degree College Larkana, Girls Degree College visited book fesitval in a large number and purchased books of their choice in the book fair.

On this occasion DBA Larkana President Advocate Safdar Ali Ghori said that the trend of reading books decreased due to modern technology including iPhone and Android mobile.

He said that the lawyers and students increase their knowledge by reading books.

He said that a large number of lawyers , students and people from different schools of thought participated in the event is a proof that our youth are interested in books which will continue in the future as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Lawyers Sale Larkana Reading Jatoi Imtiaz Ali Criminals Event From Government Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

35 minutes ago
 DC to chair annual meeting of District Armed servi ..

DC to chair annual meeting of District Armed services board

9 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns case against torture on accused in po ..

IHC adjourns case against torture on accused in police custody

9 minutes ago
 Suspected drug supplier held, hashish seized

Suspected drug supplier held, hashish seized

9 minutes ago
 Modern chair lift zip line to be installed at Kidn ..

Modern chair lift zip line to be installed at Kidney Hill: Administrator Karachi ..

9 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan employees' pensions, salaries to be ..

Radio Pakistan employees' pensions, salaries to be paid within a week: NA told

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.