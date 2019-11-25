UrduPoint.com
Books Helps Understanding Each Others Culture: Belarusian Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:25 PM

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Andrei Dapkiunas on Monday said books contribute to greater understanding of each other's cultural diversity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Andrei Dapkiunas on Monday said books contribute to greater understanding of each other's cultural diversity.

He stated this while addressing a book awarding ceremony where Mr Andrei handed over a facsimile edition "The Book Heritage of Francysk Skaryna" to the Belarus Information and Cultural Center established at the National library of Pakistan.

The ceremony was also attended by the Belarusian Ambassador to Pakistan Andrei G. ERMOLOVICH, Secretary National History and Literary Division, Director General National Library Syed Ghayoor Hussain, and the officials from the Belarusian embassy and National Library.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the magnificent collection of facsimile editions "The Book Heritage of Francysk Skaryna" was the best gift for Pakistani friends.

He said it was an honor for him to present the facsimile publication of Skaryna's books to the Belarusian Informational and Cultural Centre at the National Library of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and Belarus had good relations in trade, economy, science, culture, education, and other fields.

Highlighting the key aspects of the Francysk Skaryna, the minister said the writer was known as Belarusian and European cultural figure a humanist and educator. He was Belarusian and East Slavic first printer, publisher and writer, as well as translator and commentator of the Holy Scripture, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General National Library Syed Ghayoor Hussain said the books show deep interest of Belarusian society in book reading.

He said the number of Pakistani students studying in Belarus was increasing every year. "The awarding of books was a best gift given to Belarus from Pakistan," he added.

It is worth mentioning here that currently, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Andrei Dapkiunas was on a working visit to Pakistan which has been carried out in a symbolic for Belarus and Pakistan year of celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries.

The delegation also visited Belarusian Culture and Library Information Corner.

