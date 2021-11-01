Books launched at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

The Folk Heritage Committee of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a book launching ceremony of Shabnam Gul's books here at the Haseena Moin Hall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Folk Heritage Committee of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a book launching ceremony of Shabnam Gul's books here at the Haseena Moin Hall.

Secretary Culture Abdul Rahim Soomro, renowned litterateur Noor-ul-Huda Shah, Chairman Folk & Heritage Committee Dr. Ayub Sheikh, Zahida Hina, Shershah, Sheikh Mirani, and Iffat Noorani expressed their views on the occasion, said a communique here on Monday.

Addressing to the ceremony, Secretary Culture Abdul Rahim Soomro said that Shabnam Gul and her husband had a great role in literature.

Ishtiaq's (Gul's Husband) research work was a great asset.

Noor-ul-Huda said, 'I have been seeing for years that people pay less attention when it comes to women's writing.'The author Shabnam Gul Said, 'I am grateful to the arts council's folk & heritage committee, speakers, and the attendees. I wish these books reach the maximum number of the people.'She said that it was important to encourage the writers for their work as they put in their efforts in writing the same.