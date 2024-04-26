Books Of GHB Nominated For Annual Literary Award
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 07:58 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Writers Guild Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has nominated four books of Gandhara Hindko board (GHB) for annual literary awards.
The nominated books that are in Hindko language include “ Ghazlan Nazman Tere Naam” by Ahmad Nadeem Awan, “ Dukh Chupawan Kisran” by Muhammad Nawaz Sabir, “ Chunni Nal Bani Kahanria” by Gul Arbab and book of short stories named “ Mitti Nal Mitti” by Nazir Bhatti.
It is worth mentioning that four books published by GHB were also selected for awards by Abasin Arts Council Peshawar.
