Books Of GHB Nominated For Annual Literary Award

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 07:58 PM

Pakistan Writers Guild Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has nominated four books of Gandhara Hindko Board (GHB) for annual literary awards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Writers Guild Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has nominated four books of Gandhara Hindko board (GHB) for annual literary awards.

The nominated books that are in Hindko language include “ Ghazlan Nazman Tere Naam” by Ahmad Nadeem Awan, “ Dukh Chupawan Kisran” by Muhammad Nawaz Sabir, “ Chunni Nal Bani Kahanria” by Gul Arbab and book of short stories named “ Mitti Nal Mitti” by Nazir Bhatti.

It is worth mentioning that four books published by GHB were also selected for awards by Abasin Arts Council Peshawar.

