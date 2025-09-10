Books play vital role in shaping minds, nurturing values: President Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday underlined the importance of reading and reflection, noting that books play a vital role in shaping minds, nurturing values, and connecting people with knowledge and wisdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday underlined the importance of reading and reflection, noting that books play a vital role in shaping minds, nurturing values, and connecting people with knowledge and wisdom.

He was talking to Dr. Sayed Bader Hashemi who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting, Dr Sayed Bader Hashemi presented his book "Allah Speaks to You in Quran" to the president.

The president appreciated the author’s efforts in producing scholarly work to promote better understanding of the Holy Quran, according to a press release issued by the President House Press Wing.

President Zardari encouraged scholars and writers to continue contributing towards literature that enhances learning, critical thinking, and a deeper appreciation of faith and culture.