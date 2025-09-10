Open Menu

Books Play Vital Role In Shaping Minds, Nurturing Values: President Zardari

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 08:31 PM

Books play vital role in shaping minds, nurturing values: President Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday underlined the importance of reading and reflection, noting that books play a vital role in shaping minds, nurturing values, and connecting people with knowledge and wisdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday underlined the importance of reading and reflection, noting that books play a vital role in shaping minds, nurturing values, and connecting people with knowledge and wisdom.

He was talking to Dr. Sayed Bader Hashemi who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting, Dr Sayed Bader Hashemi presented his book "Allah Speaks to You in Quran" to the president.

The president appreciated the author’s efforts in producing scholarly work to promote better understanding of the Holy Quran, according to a press release issued by the President House Press Wing.

President Zardari encouraged scholars and writers to continue contributing towards literature that enhances learning, critical thinking, and a deeper appreciation of faith and culture.

Recent Stories

TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building collaborate to expand ..

TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building collaborate to expand capabilities in naval maritim ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt unveils roadmap for national wheat policy

Govt unveils roadmap for national wheat policy

8 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procuremen ..

Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procurement, contracts, inventory manage ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th ..

Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th November

17 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 77th de ..

PM Shehbaz pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 77th death anniversary

1 minute ago
 Murree Admin steps up anti-dengue efforts

Murree Admin steps up anti-dengue efforts

1 minute ago
Books play vital role in shaping minds, nurturing ..

Books play vital role in shaping minds, nurturing values: President Zardari

1 minute ago
 State alone holds authority to declare jihad: PUC ..

State alone holds authority to declare jihad: PUC chairman

1 minute ago
 Minister launches “One Daughter, One Tree” dri ..

Minister launches “One Daughter, One Tree” drive at Islamabad colleges

1 minute ago
 LHC summons NAB chairman in contempt case

LHC summons NAB chairman in contempt case

11 minutes ago
 ADB, CAREC designate Pakistan’s HSA among five G ..

ADB, CAREC designate Pakistan’s HSA among five Global Public Health Education ..

7 minutes ago
 Large scale relief, rescue operation in progress i ..

Large scale relief, rescue operation in progress in city after recent rains: Sha ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan