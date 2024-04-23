Open Menu

Books Source Of Connecting Past & Future Generations, Culture: VC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar has said that books are important means of connecting past and future generations and cultures. Books are also the source of increasing our knowledge, said

Vice Chancellor while addressing the participants of a special walk organized by the Department of library and Information Science held here to mark the World Book and Copyright Day.

On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Social Science Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti informed about the significance of this day and urged the participants to encourage the trend of book reading to highlight the development and creativity of society.

She said that role of parents in this regard is vital to inculcate the habit of reading books in their children.

Prof Dr Rubina said that this year, UNESCO has set the theme of World Book and Copyright Day, Read Your Way.

On this day, importance of authors, publishers, booksellers and libraries, and information centers related to books were also being highlighted globally.

Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr Yasmin Rufi, Director, school of State Sciences, Dr Khalid Mehmood Singhera, Chief Librarian, Dr Abid Rasheed Gill, Head of the Department of Economics, faculty members and a large number of students were also present on this occasion.

