Books, uniforms to be distributed among students of Labour Worker Schools: Saira

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan Secretary for Labour and Manpower Saira Atta on Thursday said books and uniforms with free of cost would be distributed among students of Labour Worker's schools She expressed these views while talking to teachers and children during visiting of Welfare board schools in Pishin Yaro district.

She said the present provincial government was always striving to provide quality education to children across the province including its rural and remote areas.

She also urged students that they should work hard to acquire quality knowledge in order to get rid of the curse of imitation.

Saira Atta further said education and books are such necessities that makes human beings harmonious and enlightened adding that without knowledge and books, man could not succeed in any destination.

She said that we were trying to ensure the availability of the book everywhere and to create environment of study and increase the knowledge by drawing the attention of those who are dissatisfied with the book once again.

"Role of the teachers is also important for elimination of copying systems from educational institutions and they should educate students according to modern method for betterment of quality knowledge", she added.

On this occasion, she also inspected the attendance register and various sections of the school and also directed teachers to ensure their presences in educational institution for interest of education and students.

Secretary Saira Atta further said that we all have to make collective efforts for achieving target of education.