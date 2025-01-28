Bookshelves To Be Installed In Green Buses: Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat on Tuesday received a donation of books from CEO of Kitabi Pakistan Asim Bukhari for placing the Green Buses in order to promote education and book reading culture in public spaces.
On the occasion, Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said that this is a remarkable and excellent initiative, adding that this donation is part of a unique project, through which bookshelves will be installed in the city's Green Buses to provide passengers with the opportunity to read during their daily commute.
He mentioned that this creative project is the first of its kind in Quetta, setting an example for promoting education and intellectual development in public spaces.
“By placing carefully selected books in the buses, the project ensures that passengers of all ages and backgrounds can benefit from the joy of reading.
This initiative is not just about books, but bringing education and knowledge to places where it might not be expected.”
He expressed hope that these books will inspire and enlighten passengers, making their journeys more meaningful and enjoyable.
The Commissioner praised the initiative, calling it a "remarkable and helpful effort" that will bring a positive change to the lives of citizens.
Hamza Shafqaat said that the installation of these book shelves in the Green Buses across the city reflects a step toward the establishment of an educated and enlightened society.
