Boom Of Businesses Ensures Economic Prosperity; Says Governor Punjab

Published June 09, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that economic development and prosperity of a country is dependent on boom of industrialization and businesses.

Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Business Forum led by Syed Muaz Mehmood at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is taking all possible measures to make the country economically strong and stable.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the business community is a great source of generating employment opportunities in the country.

He said in this modern era, the use of modern machinery in the field of agriculture is inevitable. He said the country earns a lot of foreign exchange from cotton and its related products, adding that in order to promote the textile sector and increase exports, there is a need to focus on the cultivation of cotton crop.

He said that the government is making all-out efforts to increase the cultivation of cotton crop and improve the quality of the seed.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said he has formed a consortium to strengthen links between the industry and the academia. He said for the development of the country, the promotion of vocational education and the collaboration of technical institutions with the industry is very important. He further said in the previous tenures of PML-N, initiatives were taken for the promotion of technical education and funding of technical institutes was also increased.

Syed Muaz Mahmood said the industry needs support of technical institutions for technical and skilled workforce. He said exports of the country can be increased by mobilizing diplomatic missions.

The delegation apprised the Governor of Punjab about the various problems faced by the industries.

Governor Punjab assured the delegation that he will play his role to solve their problems.

