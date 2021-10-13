Booni-Mastuj -Shandur Road to enhance tourism, create employment opportunities

Booni-Mastuj-Shandur Road (153 kilometers) project would be completed within two years which help attract tourists and create employment opportunities in the areas of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan after its completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Booni-Mastuj-Shandur Road (153 kilometers) project would be completed within two years which help attract tourists and create employment opportunities in the areas of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan after its completion.

An official of National Highways Authority (NHA) informed that the project would open ways to explore the picaresque sights of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan.

About 3,400 vehicles would use this road daily after completion of the project, he said adding, it would also generate around 4,292 direct/indirect employment opportunities for the local public.

He informed that the work on the first section of road (Package-1) was underwaywhile works on two road sections (Package-II) and (Package-III) had been approved by NHA Executive board.

These sections were at the contract awarding stage whereas work on Package-IV was in procurement stage, he said. \932