Boost in broadband fiber connectivity vital for economic growth: Dr. Umar Saif

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif Tuesday said that a boost in broadband fiber connectivity is vital for economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif Tuesday said that a boost in broadband fiber connectivity is vital for economic growth.

The meeting chaired by the minister discussed in detail matters related to fiberization, and the Right of Way Policy.

Senior officers of MoITT, and representatives of telecom companies attended the meeting, said a news release.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Umar Saif said that the provision of quality telecom services to the masses is the topmost priority.

He said that every 10% increase in mobile broadband adoption results in 0.5 - 0.8 percent increase in GDP.

Therefore, to help grow the country's economy, "we must incentivise broadband fiber connectivity in the country."

In the past few weeks, the ministry standardised right-of-way policies for laying of fiber for ISPs and telecom players, he maintained.

He asked IT industry to set its target for fiberization in the country. Ministry of IT & Telecom will fully cooperate with the telecom industry'.