Boost in tourism sector to create employment in Shangla: Culture Minister

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yusufzai said that by focusing on tourism sector of Shangla district, employment would be created here as the area has stunning recreational places for tourism lovers.

Work on link roads to tourist resorts, he said was underway that would not only boost tourism activity but also create scores of employment opportunities for locals. To put Shangla on path of progress, he said, was my mission.

He was talking to media persons after inauguration of a hospital in Pir Khana union council here that would cost Rs 50.43 million and benefit the people of largest union council of Shangla.

At the occasion PTI Malakand President, Fazal Hakeem, Chief of Pir Khana Builders, Haji Noorul Amin, Haji Sadhir Rehman, PTI District President Waqar Ahmad Khan, Chairman District Zakat Committee, Syed Abrar, PTI District Secretary General, Habibur Rehman and scores of PTI office bearers and locals were present.

Shaukat Yusufzai said all the tourists' resorts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being reopened with strict implementation of SOPs for coronavirus as we were bearing losses of billions of rupees after closure of tourists' spots due to corona protocol.

The Minister also inaugurated projects worth millions of rupees in his constituency. He went on foot to visit newly discovered tourists' spot in Kandao Sar and suburb areas of Shangla and also took along media persons for coverage of these beautiful places to show it to the rest of the world. Local people gathered around the Minister and apprised him about area problems.

Shaukat said Shangla has numerous picnic resorts but unfortunately no heed was paid towards the development of these places in past. He said Chief Minister KP was paying extra attention towards uplift of tourist resorts of the province and road networks for tourism purposes was being uplifted to make access of tourists more easy to these areas.

The locals highly appreciated the Minister for inauguration of the much needed hospital in Pir Khana and thanked him for his personnel interest and efforts made for the uplift of the area people.