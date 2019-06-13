UrduPoint.com
Boosting Contact Between Pakistanis, Indians Impossible Without Will Of Gov'ts - Khan

Contacts between the people of Pakistan and India will only be able to improve if the governments of the two countries want to take steps in this direction, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

"We hope that, as I've said, now that the elections are over, India will respond positively to these initiatives, to further people-to-people contact.

But, unfortunately, people-to-people contact only works when the governments also try to get closer," Khan said.

The prime minister cited the Kartarpur corridor for the Sikh community as "a great initiative from Pakistan."

The proposed border corridor would allow Sikh pilgrims to visit the gurdwara, a place of worship, in the Pakistani commune of Kartarpur without a visa.

