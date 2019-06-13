(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) SLAMABAD, June 13 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - Contacts between the people of Pakistan and ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) ndia will only be able to improve if the governments of the two countries want to take steps in this direction, Pakistani Prime Minister ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) mran Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

"We hope that, as I've said, now that the elections are over, India will respond positively to these initiatives, to further people-to-people contact.

But, unfortunately, people-to-people contact only works when the governments also try to get closer," Khan said.

The prime minister cited the Kartarpur corridor for the Sikh community as "a great initiative from Pakistan."

The proposed border corridor would allow Sikh pilgrims to visit the gurdwara, a place of worship, in the Pakistani commune of Kartarpur without a visa.