Open Menu

Bootlegger Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Bootlegger arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The city police on Saturday arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession.

A police spokesman said the accused was identified as Ijaz and 15 bottles of liquor were recovered from him.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Isl ..

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Islamabad

53 minutes ago
 Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodb ..

Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in IIOJK

1 hour ago
 Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF train ..

Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportuniti ..

PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportunities to take part in elections

1 hour ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand ma ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintain run-rate in crucial mat ..

1 hour ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers tha ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers that support sustainable cities, ..

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pa ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists k ..

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

14 hours ago
 Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

14 hours ago
 Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face you ..

Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face your fleet'

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan