Bootlegger Arrested; 300 Bottles Of Liquor Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Bootlegger arrested; 300 bottles of liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted a raid and arrested a bootlegger and recovered 300 bottles of liquor from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested Danish Junaid and recovered 300 bottles of liquor from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation is underway.

He said, Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali has appreciated performance of police team and directed to continue operation against the lawbreakers.

