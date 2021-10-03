UrduPoint.com

Bootlegger Arrested; 42 Bottles Of Liquor Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Police, in its ongoing drive against drugs pushers, conducted a raid and arrested an accused besides recovering 42 bottles of liquor from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held Sheheryar and recovered 42 bottles of liquor.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal have accelerated their ongoing operations against drug peddlersand bootleggers, he informed.

