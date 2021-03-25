UrduPoint.com
Bootlegger Arrested; 50 Bottles Of Liquor Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Bootlegger arrested; 50 bottles of liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted a raid and arrested a bootlegger and recovered 50 bottles of liquor from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police arrested Usman Riaz and recovered 50 bottles of liquor from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation is underway.

He said, Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali has appreciated performance of police team and directed to continue operation against the lawbreakers.

More Stories From Pakistan

