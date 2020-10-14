UrduPoint.com
Bootlegger Arrested; 86 Liquor Bottles Seized

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:02 PM

The police in crackdown against anti-social elements arrested a bootlegger and recovered 86 bottles of liquor from his possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The police in crackdown against anti-social elements arrested a bootlegger and recovered 86 bottles of liquor from his possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Kalar Syedan Police Station, Ghazanfar Abbas, Kalar Syedan police team conducted a raid and arrested Ghulam Rabbani alias Bani for possessing 86 bottles of liquor.

A case has been registered against all the accused and police started further investigation.

The SP appreciated the performance of police and directed them for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

