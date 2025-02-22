Open Menu

Bootlegger Arrested With 200 Liquor Bottles

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Sadiqabad police have arrested a bootlegger and recovered 200 liquor bottles and 50 liters 'desi' liquor from his possession, said a Police spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that Sadiqabad police in an operation managed to net a bootlegger and recovered 200 liquor bottles and 50 liters 'desi' liquor from his possession.

The accused was allegedly involved in supplying liquor in different areas of Sadiqabad Police Station.

The spokesman said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were conducting raids to net the drug dealers and bootleggers.

