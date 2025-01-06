Bootlegger Arrested With 30 Liquor Bottles
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Sadiqabad police have arrested a bootlegger and recovered 30 liquor bottles from his possession, said a Police spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that Sadiqabad police in routine patrolling on Sunday night checked a motorcyclist namely Bilal Zia and recovered 30 liquor bottles from his possession.
The accused was allegedly involved in supplying liquor in different areas of Sadiqabad Police Station.
The spokesman said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were conducting raids to net the drug dealers and bootleggers.
