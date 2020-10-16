UrduPoint.com
Bootlegger Arrested,192 Liquor Bottles, 400 Kupies Seized

Fri 16th October 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested a bootlegger besides recovering 192 bottles of liquor and 400 kupies, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police conducted a raid and managed to arrest a bootlegger namely Shakeel Ayub with 192 bottles of liquor.

In another raid, Saddar Wah police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and recovered over 400 liquor kupies from a car while driver managed to escape from the scene.

Separate cases have been registered against accused and police started further investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated performance of divisional Superintendents of police and SHOs and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

