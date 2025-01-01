Bootlegger Couple Held With Liquor
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 07:26 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Pak Gate police have arrested a notorious bootlegger couple and recovered liquor from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Wednesday.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Pak Gate police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Abdullah Gill, launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.
The police team arrested Muhammad Salman and his wife Amina. The police also recovered 33 bottles of liquor from their possession.
A case has been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway from them, police sources added.
