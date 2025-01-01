Open Menu

Bootlegger Couple Held With Liquor

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 07:26 PM

Bootlegger couple held with liquor

Pak Gate police have arrested a notorious bootlegger couple and recovered liquor from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Pak Gate police have arrested a notorious bootlegger couple and recovered liquor from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Pak Gate police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Abdullah Gill, launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police team arrested Muhammad Salman and his wife Amina. The police also recovered 33 bottles of liquor from their possession.

A case has been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway from them, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Wife Criminals From

Recent Stories

The Lahore Arts Council remains beacon of Cultural ..

The Lahore Arts Council remains beacon of Cultural Excellence in 2024

4 minutes ago
 Police achieve remarkable success in 2024 with 45% ..

Police achieve remarkable success in 2024 with 45% decrease in crime ratio

4 minutes ago
 Bootlegger couple held with liquor

Bootlegger couple held with liquor

4 minutes ago
 10 dead, 30 injured as vehicle hits crowd in New O ..

10 dead, 30 injured as vehicle hits crowd in New Orleans: city authorities

14 minutes ago
 Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lah ..

Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lahore

45 minutes ago
 Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on N ..

Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 2025

60 minutes ago
Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in ticke ..

Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices

1 hour ago
 PSX turns bullish, gains 1,881 points

PSX turns bullish, gains 1,881 points

14 minutes ago
 Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agre ..

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga

1 hour ago
 At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd ..

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

2 hours ago
 Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan