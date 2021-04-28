UrduPoint.com
Bootlegger, Drug Pusher Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:19 PM

Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:19 PM

The local police Wednesday arrested two persons over a charge of bootlegging and drug pushing within limits of Rehman Baba Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The local police Wednesday arrested two persons over a charge of bootlegging and drug pushing within limits of Rehman Baba Police Station.

According to police, the arrested Habia and Afzal were involved in supplying contraband items to various areas of provincial metropolis.

The police also recovered two kilogram hashish, 150 gram Ice and twenty bottles of liquor from their possession. Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

