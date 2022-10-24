Bootlegger held; 100 liters of liquor recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Paharpur police during crackdown against outlaws arrested a bootlegger and recovered 100 liters of liquor from his possession, said district police spokesman on Monday.

The operation was conducted on the directives of District Police Officer Captain (Retd.) Najam Hussain Liaquat.

According to the details, SHO Paharpur Zafar Abbas under the supervision of DSP Fazal Rahim Khan on a tip off, raided different locations in the area.

During the raids, the police arrested accused Nazir Shah son of Ameer Shah resident of Paharpur, from the warehouse adjacent to the shop. Distillation equipment and other materials were recovered, along with 100 liters of home-made liquor.

The DPO directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other criminals, the spokesman said.