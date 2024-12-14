Bootlegger Held
Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) District police arrested a bootlegger with liquor.
According to police, SHO Hajipura police Nouman Buttar along with a team arrested Subhan Riaz with 120 bottles of imported liquor. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.
