Bootlegger Held
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Police arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession on Sunday.
On a tip-off, Sillanwali police conducted a raid and arrested Umar with 120 liter liquor. A case has been registered against the accused.
