Open Menu

Bootlegger Held In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Bootlegger held in sargodha

Police on Tuesday arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession.

On a tip-off, Shahpur city police arrested Mushtaq and recovered 300 litre liquor from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Shahpur From

Recent Stories

Jindal, his family from India attend wedding cerem ..

Jindal, his family from India attend wedding ceremony of Nawaz Sharif’s grands ..

12 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yaseen inaug ..

Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yaseen inaugurates underground water tank ..

3 minutes ago
 Bootlegger held in sargodha

Bootlegger held in sargodha

3 minutes ago
 Five criminal gangs busted

Five criminal gangs busted

3 minutes ago
 Consultation paper on improvement in conduct of co ..

Consultation paper on improvement in conduct of corporate briefing session

3 minutes ago
 RCU: AlUla Camel Racecourse will be a hub for heri ..

RCU: AlUla Camel Racecourse will be a hub for heritage sports

3 minutes ago
US vows to continue supporting Pakistan’s econom ..

US vows to continue supporting Pakistan’s economic reforms

24 minutes ago
 Women's access to SRH & FP facilities critical for ..

Women's access to SRH & FP facilities critical for development post climatic dis ..

7 minutes ago
 MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

60 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Highe ..

Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..

1 hour ago
 SIAL concludes 2024 with milestone achievements

SIAL concludes 2024 with milestone achievements

7 minutes ago
 Elderly woman dies in house fire

Elderly woman dies in house fire

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan