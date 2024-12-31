Bootlegger held in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession.

On a tip-off, Shahpur city police arrested Mushtaq and recovered 300 litre liquor from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.