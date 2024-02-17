Bootlegger held, liquor recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Mumtazabad Police have apprehended a notorious bootlegger and recovered liquor from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

According to the police sources, in line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the Mumtazabad Police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Rafaqat Ali, launched a special crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police arrested a notorious liquor dealer Ali Raza.

The police also recovered 600 litre of liquor and 133 bottles of imported wine from his possession.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal, however, the CPO has directed police concerned to continue the crackdown daily.