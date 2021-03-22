Bootlegger held with 103 bottles of liquor

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Margalla police has arrested a bootlegger and recovered 103 bottles of liquor and 128 tin of beer from his possession.

According to police sources, on a tip off a team under the supervision of DSP Abid Ikram comprising SHO Margalla Abdul Ghafoor stopped a vehicle during snap checking on Sunday night.

They held the suspect and impounded the vehicle after confiscating liquor bottles and beer tin.

Meanwhile, according to a news release, Shahzad Town police arrested three accused Mushtaq, Waseem and Shahbaz and recovered two pistols along with ammunitions and 105 gram heroin from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested an accused Sadaqat and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Similarly, Shalimar police arrested an accused Usman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Banigala police arrested two accused Khurram and Zafar Mehmood and recovered 300 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.