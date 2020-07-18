Bootlegger held with 160 bottles of imported wine

Mumtazabad police have arrested a bootlegger and recovered 160 bottles of imported wine from his possession here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Mumtazabad police have arrested a bootlegger and recovered 160 bottles of imported wine from his possession here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan, the Mumtazabad police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police team arrested a notorious bootlegger and recovered 160 bottles of imported wine which were going to be delivered at different areas before Eid-ul-Azha.

The arrested criminal was wanted to police in various cases of drug peddling and he was one of the main drug supplier of the city, police sources added.

Case has been registered against him with Mumtazabad police station.