UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bootlegger Held With 240 Bottles Of Liquor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Bootlegger held with 240 bottles of liquor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Police arrested a bootlegger and recovered 240 bottles of liquor from him here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a police team of Factory Area ps led by sho Abdul Samad raided Noori gate area and arrested a bootlegger Munir Maseeh.The police recovered 240 bottles of liquor from his possession.

A case was registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

26 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

31 minutes ago

Bahraini Prime Minister passes away in US hospital

41 minutes ago

S. Korea's employment loss hits 6-month high in Oc ..

4 minutes ago

Winter second spell of snowfall to start from Frid ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.