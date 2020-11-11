Bootlegger held with 240 bottles of liquor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Police arrested a bootlegger and recovered 240 bottles of liquor from him here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a police team of Factory Area ps led by sho Abdul Samad raided Noori gate area and arrested a bootlegger Munir Maseeh.The police recovered 240 bottles of liquor from his possession.

A case was registered against the accused.