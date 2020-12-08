Bootlegger held with 70 bottles of liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Kahuta Police station has arrested a notorious bootlegger and recovered 70 liquor bottles from him, a police spokesman said.

He said that a police team under the supervision of SHO, Kahuta raided and arrested a bootlegger namely Asim Mehmood and seized 70 liquor bottle from his custody.

The police had lodged a case against the accused and launched investigation against him.

Further probe was underway.