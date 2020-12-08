UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bootlegger Held With 70 Bottles Of Liquor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Bootlegger held with 70 bottles of liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Kahuta Police station has arrested a notorious bootlegger and recovered 70 liquor bottles from him, a police spokesman said.

He said that a police team under the supervision of SHO, Kahuta raided and arrested a bootlegger namely Asim Mehmood and seized 70 liquor bottle from his custody.

The police had lodged a case against the accused and launched investigation against him.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Kahuta From

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

53 minutes ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

1 hour ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

1 hour ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.