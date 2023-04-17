UrduPoint.com

Bootlegger Held With Imported Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya police arrested a bootlegger and recovered imported liquor from his possession during an operation conducted on Monday.

Taking action on the directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana against drug supply before Eid-Ul-Fitr, the Bahauddin Zakariya police, under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Azhar Abbas Gill, launched an operation against drug peddlers, said police sources.

The police team arrested Arshad Hussain, a resident of Ahmedpur Sial Jhang and also recovered 92 bottles of imported liquor from his possession.

The sources added that the liquor was going to be delivered to different locations in the city before Eid.

A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

