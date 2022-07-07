UrduPoint.com

Bootlegger Held With Imported Wine

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Bootlegger held with imported wine

Luddan police have arrested a bootlegger and recovered imported wine from his possession during checking here on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Luddan police have arrested a bootlegger and recovered imported wine from his possession during checking here on Thursday.

According to police sources, working on a tip off, police stopped a suspicious car on way to Luddan from Lahore at a check post and recovered 300 bottles of imported wine.

Police arrested the bootlegger Muhammad Boota alias Raees Dogar and took the car in possession.

The imported wine was to be delivered at Luddan and suburban areas before Eid-Ul-Azha.

Case has been registered, police said.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Car Post From

Recent Stories

New Hyderabad SSP takes charge

New Hyderabad SSP takes charge

59 seconds ago
 Finland amends law to bolster Russia border fence

Finland amends law to bolster Russia border fence

1 minute ago
 Pb govt sets up control rooms to ensure sanitation ..

Pb govt sets up control rooms to ensure sanitation on Eid days

1 minute ago
 DC Barkhan pays surprise visits to DHQ Hospital, B ..

DC Barkhan pays surprise visits to DHQ Hospital, Barkhan

44 minutes ago
 Army Aviation helicopters successfully rescue stra ..

Army Aviation helicopters successfully rescue stranded mountaineers from Nanga P ..

44 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.