Bootlegger held with imported wine

Luddan police have arrested a bootlegger and recovered imported wine from his possession during checking here on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Luddan police have arrested a bootlegger and recovered imported wine from his possession during checking here on Thursday.

According to police sources, working on a tip off, police stopped a suspicious car on way to Luddan from Lahore at a check post and recovered 300 bottles of imported wine.

Police arrested the bootlegger Muhammad Boota alias Raees Dogar and took the car in possession.

The imported wine was to be delivered at Luddan and suburban areas before Eid-Ul-Azha.

Case has been registered, police said.