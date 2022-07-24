Bootlegger held with imported wine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Lohari Gate police arrested a notorious bootlegger and recovered imported wine from his possession during a raid conducted on Sunday.

According to police sources, a police team was routine patrolling when they stopped Kashif Shamshad over suspicion at Cycle Street Masoom Shah road.

They outlaw was carrying 60 bottles of imported wine which was going to be delivered at different points of the city.

Case has been registered against the outlaw, police sources added.